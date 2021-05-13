Screenshot : YouTube / Major Frasier ( Fair Use

Despite some minor improvements, Cyberpunk 2077 still is a pretty godawful train wreck of an overpromising, underdelivering video game. Meanwhile, Frasier is still pretty great, if we’re remembering it correctly. And yet, like a tossed salad and scrambled eggs, the two are not exactly a combination many would think enjoyable... well, we think it could work, but nobody’s seemed to take us up on the idea...



Well, shit. Would you look at that? That’s... well that is most definitely Dr. Frasier Crane wandering a dystopian future Seattle, transforming into a recliner chair via cybernetic augmentation, and...um, pole-dancing in a strip club. Cyberfrunk 2077 comes courtesy of Major Frasier, an individual who often passes the time by making a bunch of very strange Frasier-inspired artwork and deepfakes. As Major Frasier explained to BoingBoing earlier today, “I had been wanting to play around with the Unity game engine for a while. When the Cyberpunk 2077 release fiasco [occurred] the idea just sort of clicked.”

To make things even more surreal, the artist confessed to never having played Cyberpunk, and admitted they’d only seen about a season-and-a-half of Frasier “tops.” But honestly, it’s hard to see how they’d have time for either, judging from the amount of work that went into the project, which included learning character animation, enlisting outside environment design help, hiring a singer to rerecord the famous sitcom theme, and finding a pretty pitch-perfect Kelsey Grammer impersonator via Backstage.

So yeah, maybe it’s because we haven’t seen our therapist in a bit, but we’re gonna go out on a limb here and suggest that adding a Frasier mod into Cyberpunk 2077 certainly wouldn’t make anything much worse for players.

