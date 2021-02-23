Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is finally heading to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5

Screenshot : Activision

When the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games were remastered last year, it came at a perfect time : Hawk hadn’t released a new video game in years, and we were all stuck at home, struggling to find a way to entertain ourselves while feeling nostalgic as hell. The remaster was a great, temporary distraction from everything. Except, there was one small issue: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 was only available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. So those who have a PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch couldn’t join in on the nostalgia trip –that is, until now.



Tony Hawk himself hinted at the big news on Monday, tweeting, “Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms and I’m kinda jealous. Hey @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up?” He then added, “If this works I owe @CrashBandicoot a customized skateboard… maybe on old-school shape for those big feet.” Nintendo quote-tweeted with the eyes emoji and on Tuesday, an official announcement was finally made by Activision.

The reissue is heading to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26. It’s also going to be available on Nintendo Switch, but there’s no set date by Nintendo yet (though that’ll probably be around the same time).



Someone owes Crash Bandicoot a customized skateboard.