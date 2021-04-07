The A.V. Club Twitch is playing The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance

The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance Screenshot : The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance

It’s been almost 10 years since Edmund McMillen and Florian Himsl released the original The Binding Of Isaac, evolving a quickly- assembled g ame jam game into one of the heralds of a new style of indie gaming: The roguelike. Since its original release, Isaac has devoured thousands upon thousands of hours of human attention, received a full remake (ditching Flash in the process) with 2014's Rebirth, and received a number of expansions that have massively expanded out its still-compelling base gameplay . The whole decade-long process culminated last week, when McMillen and Nicalis, Inc. released The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance, an immense (and allegedly final) expansion to the game’s story of naked babies crawling around in basements, trying to cry so hard that they kill their moms. (Yup.)

Even for veterans of the franchise, Repentance—adapted, at least in part, from the popular fan-made mod Antibirth—is full of new material, secrets, and weapons for players to stumble across as they make their way through its new levels. To celebrate its arrival, The A.V. Club will be going live at 2 p.m. Central on Twitch today to take a run through some of the weirdness, taking new character Bethany through the game’s new Downpour chapter (and beyond) in order to see some of what Repentance has to offer.

If you’re unfamiliar with Isaac, you’re in luck, because there’s never been a better time to embrace the game’s deceptively tricky depths. But also, be warned: This is a game that loves its poop and fart jokes. ( And also incredibly in-depth systems that pioneer whole new understandings of progression systems in gaming. But mostly the poop and fart jokes thing.)

You can check out The A.V. Club Twitch channel at Twitch.tv/AVClubTwitch.