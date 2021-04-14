The A.V. Club Twitch is getting nostalgic with SaGa Frontier Remastered

SaGa Frontier Image : Square Enix

It’s been 24 years since the original release of Square’s SaGa Frontier, one of the stranger entries in the company’s juggernaut run across the PlayStation One era. To celebrate the milestone, Square Enix is gearing up to release a glossy new Remastered version of the game on PS4, Switch, PC, and mobile systems, allowing players everywhere to experience, or re-experience, the obtuse oddness of this particular dose of RPG history.

Advertisement

We’ve been re-immersing ourselves in SaGa Frontier for the last few days—watch our What Are You Playing This Weekend? column this week for fuller impressions on the experience —and thought it might be interesting to stream an hour of early gameplay today to show off its improved graphics and still-relentlessly difficult approach to role-playing game combat. You can tune into the A.V. Club Twitch account today at 2 p.m. Central to see our efforts as we make our way through the early story of Red, one of eight protagonists available for this Remastered edition. (That’s the seven original, plus the so-called “lost” scenario centered on the detective character, Fuse.)

Expect to see some very cool monster designs, some extremely frustrating fights, and at least some confusion about where we’re supposed to go next—the classic SaGa Frontier experience, in other words.