The A.V. Club Twitch channel is weathering the Curse Of The Dead Gods

Image : Focus Home Interactive

You know how it is with Dead Gods: Never content to settle into their deified dirt nap, they’re always getting up to something, usually involving cursing. Such is the central theme of Focus Home Interactive and Passtech Games’ cool new roguelike game Curse Of The Dead Gods, which sees a grizzled treasure hunter swiftly become the treasure hunted, racing through not-actually-all-that-abandoned temples while a series of increasingly nasty curses team up to overwhelm them.

In practice, that means a stunningly fun mash-up of mechanics lifted liberally from a bunch of recent indie darlings, merging together the quick-paced, run-based action of Hades with an art style— and a persistent sense of “Oh god, things are getting worse ”— that’s been cleanly cribbed from Darkest Dungeon. The result is surprisingly fun and meaty, forcing lots of hard decisions on players at every turn. And since we here at The A.V. Club are massive fans of both hard decisions and trap-laden temples, we’ve decided to showcase the game today on our Twitch channel.

We’ll be kicking off the stream today at 2 p.m. Central; you can follow along over at twitch.tv/AVClubTwitch.