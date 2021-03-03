We Were Here Image : Total Mayhem Games

Although online gaming has been an important aspect of the hobby for decades, it’s rarely been more important than now, as social distancing—and please, for the love of all that’s holy, keep social distancing, folks —forces us to find ways to connect with our friends and loved ones across increasingly vast spaces. That’s also, as it happens, the idea behind Total Mayhem Games’ We Were Here trilogy, which recently came to the PlayStation, tasking a physically separated team of Explorer and Librarian with exploring a mysterious castle. Played with two players, it’s all about communication, tasking each player with doing their own part and transmitting information to help their partner overcome obstacles and problems.

To celebrate this achievement in “Attempting To Be Effective At Anything, Period, In The Midst Of Pandemic Times,” The A.V. Club’s William Hughes and Alex McLevy will be playing through the opening hour of the first game in the series, We Were Here, on our Twitch stream this afternoon. Will this former Campaign Coach team- up be able to come together while staying apart, solving Castle Rock’s enigmatic mysteries? Will technical difficulties plague the stream (available at twitch.tv/AVClubTwitch)? Will a good time be had by all? (Yes. The answer to the last one is yes.)

You can find out for yourself at our Twitch channel. Our playthrough of We Were Here kicks off at 2 p.m. Central right here.