The A.V. Club is playing Resident Evil Village today on Twitch

Ooh, big puppy! Screenshot : Capcom

Resident Evil Village has been out for almost a week at this point, which means we’ve now spent roughly a week’s worth of time thinking about all the cool stuff in Resident Evil Village. (Certainly, we’ll never look at mannequins designed to look like an approximation of our dead wife the same way again.) As such, we’re just going to give in to our own darker impulses re: this week’s A.V. Club Twitch stream, and dip into some of the early going of Village—s pecifically, running our way through the game’s first major level, the Castle.

(For the record, we’ll be starting from the moment right after failed hand model Ethan Winters has his first, not especially productive meeting with the Lords of the game’s titular Village , and will be going for roughly an hour. Please adjust your “staying away from spoiler” clocks accordingly.)

Also, please consider this your warning that the stream will contain several vampire women of varying sizes, one big-ass lake of blood, and a whole lot of damage to digital approximations of the human hand . You can follow along with the sanguine fun over at twitch.tv/TheAVClub Twitch, where w e’ll be going live today at 2 p.m. Central. Meanwhile, you can read our full review of Village right here, and our follow-up appreciation of some of the game’s smaller details over here.