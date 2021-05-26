The A.V. Club is fighting our way through Biomutant on Twitch

Biomutant Screenshot : THQ Nordic

This week on The A.V. Club’s Twitch stream, we’re diving into the apocalypse—albeit an apocalypse of a particularly lush and furry sort. That’s right: We’re playing Biomutant, the new action-RPG from THQ Nordic and Experiment 101.



Taking place after hum anity managed to wipe itself out, leaving behind a whole bunch of genetically-altered animals who are also on the verge of wiping themselves out, Biomutant sees you explore its overgrown world, making mostly binary decisions about good and evil (literally embodied by little imps that hang out on your shoulder) and beating up anyone who gets in your way. Our playthrough will pick up about 8 hours into the game, as we explore some of the map, make alliances, beat people up, and try to make sense of the game’s straightforward mazes, and labyrinthine menus.

We’ll be honest: Biomutant is a pretty troubled game. But it’s also a beautiful, and interesting one, and we’re looking forward to showing off some of its stranger features over on our Twitch today, which you can check out at www.twitch.tv/AVClubTwitch. We’ll be going live with Biomutant at 2 p.m. Central today.