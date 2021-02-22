Deadpool writers developing Twisted Metal TV series

A guy dressed as Sweet Tooth from Twisted Metal Photo : David McNew ( Getty Images )

Sony’s plan to start putting money toward video game adaptations through the dedicated PlayStation Productions studio it launched a few years ago is working out surprisingly well, at least in the sense that the Uncharted movie really seems to be happening and won’t be stuck in development hell forever, and now another big-name PlayStation brand is getting some attention. According to Variety, Sony and PlayStation Productions are putting together a live-action TV adaptation of Twisted Metal, the beloved video game series about a clown killing people with an ice cream truck (and also one of the people he’s killing is a guy standing in between two giant wheels).

The series is coming from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind the Zombieland and Deadpool movies, and it’s going to be an original story inspired by the games rather than a direct adaptation of the bananas-ass plot of the original series (there’s a guy named Calypso who makes people get into car battles, and whoever wins gets their greatest wish granted in a mean, unfair way). Apparently, this TV show will be about a “motor-mouthed outsider” and “trigger-happy car thief” who have “a chance at a better life” if they can deliver some kind of package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Along the way, they’ll run into “savage marauders” like Sweet Tooth, the aforementioned murder clown, and probably a guy who stands in between big wheels, a Grim Reaper biker, a cop, and some kind of spooky demon in a semi-truck.

Reese and Wernick are going to executive produce, so this might not necessarily be a madcap romp on par with Deadpool and Zombieland, but Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith will be handling writing duties for Twisted Metal. People like that show, so that seems like a good sign.

