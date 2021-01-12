Bethesda and Lucasfilm Games are teaming up for the Indiana Jones video game

Screenshot : Lucasfilm

It looks like Netflix isn’t the only development studio with a surprise up its sleeve on this rather busy Tuesday. Bethesda took a moment to make an unexpected announcement of its own via its Twitter page: The game developer will be joining forces with the newly formed Lucasfilm Games to bring an Indiana Jones video game to the masses. The creative hive behind the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series announced the upcoming project in style, opting to deploy a teaser that showed an adventurer’s cluttered desk over the classic film score. The slow pan to the famous fedora and bullwhip over the swelling orchestration does have a way of stirring up a bit of emotion, we have to admit.

“A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games,” Bethesda wrote in a follow-up tweet. “It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!”

The announcement comes only a day after Lucasfilm revealed its new gaming imprint, which will serve as the new home of all of its upcoming video game projects. Bethesda is pretty busy these days: Its celebrated Fallout title is currently being primed for an Amazon TV series from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.