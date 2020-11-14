What video game world would you want to live in?

Disneyland Aventures

My answer would be completely different (and much cooler, I swear) if we were living in normal times, but after eight months stuck at home, I can’t help long for the crowds and in-your-face cheeriness of Disneyland. I’m by no means a Disneyphile, but at this point I’d happily overhear parents reaming their kids out for not enjoying themselves enough all day long if it meant being around people again. The grounds of Disneyland were painstakingly recreated—down to the trashcan placement—for Disneyland Adventures, an open-world game that allows you to explore the park as you complete missions and help Disney characters complete their goals. And instead of the rides, there are whole worlds on the other side of the portals placed at the entrances of all the major attractions. And while a kid could definitely play the hell out of this game, I swear it is difficult enough to entertain adults as well. [Patrick Gomez]