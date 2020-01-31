Despite being one of the entertainment industry’s biggest events, the Academy Awards are not immune to the occasional bummer or lull. For every bitingly political speech likely to get Trump tweeting on Monday, there are always a few categories that are little more than someone reading out a list of names. While you…
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
This week marks the 20th anniversary of Maxis’ beloved people simulator, The Sims, and we’re celebrating with this AVQ&A:
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
The internet, and its ability to connect people across the world, is one of the most impressive marvels of human achievement. But if the equally impressive list of slurs I’ve been called by teens over Apex Legends voice chat is any indication, it’s also kind of a toxic waste dump. The online gaming community is one of…
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
As with so many troublesome aspects of the creative process, comedy is something that video games—currently in the “angry teenager punching walls” stage of its development as an artistic medium—is clumsily fumbling with. There have always been reliable sources for legitimately funny video games: Douglas Adams penned…
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Isn’t it strange that a branch of fiction should thrive so fully when its most prominent emissary has been widely ostracized for his odious politics? Yet the influence of H.P. Lovecraft, and the numerous writers inspired by his work, persists, nowhere more so than in video games—to the extent that one could engage…
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Every year, we here at The A.V. Club’s Games section get together in December to reflect on another big bushel of days gone by. (Although not Days Gone; that one didn’t crack our list.) Games are discussed, highlights are mused, feelings are explored. Numerical rankings are eschewed—they’re great, we love them, if…
Reach out with your feelings and understand: There is an astonishing amount of Star Wars crap in the world. Twitter whingers bemoan the onslaught of lightsaber-adjacent marketing and product tie-ins as the result of Disney’s takeover of the series. Clear-eyed millennials and grudge-holding Gen Xers instead shoot first…
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
There’s something to be said about the sheer amount of effort it takes to get a crap ton of people together just to play a game. Back before online multiplayer games achieved a stranglehold on the industry, you used to have to physically gather your buddies to play through a multiplayer campaign, and wouldn’t leave…
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories. But of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Advertisement