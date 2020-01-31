Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
2/8/20
9:00 AM
5 board games to bring a little extra life to your Oscars party

Samantha Nelson
Despite being one of the entertainment industry’s biggest events, the Academy Awards are not immune to the occasional bummer or lull. For every bitingly political speech likely to get Trump tweeting on Monday, there are always a few categories that are little more than someone reading out a list of names. While you

1/28/20
7:00 AM
For Our Consideration
Kind Words is the massive multiplayer game primarily about being nice to people

Joey Clift
The internet, and its ability to connect people across the world, is one of the most impressive marvels of human achievement. But if the equally impressive list of slurs I’ve been called by teens over Apex Legends voice chat is any indication, it’s also kind of a toxic waste dump. The online gaming community is one of

12/17/19
7:00 AM
Best, Worst, Weirdest
The best, worst, and weirdest entries from nearly 40 years of Star Wars video games

Anthony John Agnello
Reach out with your feelings and understand: There is an astonishing amount of Star Wars crap in the world. Twitter whingers bemoan the onslaught of lightsaber-adjacent marketing and product tie-ins as the result of Disney’s takeover of the series. Clear-eyed millennials and grudge-holding Gen Xers instead shoot first

11/23/19
11:00 AM
For Our Consideration
The evolution of online gaming threatens extinction for the disconnected life

Angelica Cataldo
There’s something to be said about the sheer amount of effort it takes to get a crap ton of people together just to play a game. Back before online multiplayer games achieved a stranglehold on the industry, you used to have to physically gather your buddies to play through a multiplayer campaign, and wouldn’t leave

